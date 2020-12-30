Fountain Gate Shopping Centre has been added to the list of exposure sites for Coronavirus following three positive cases in Melbourne.

Any shoppers who were at Fountain Gate between 9am and 11am on December 26 should monitor for symptoms for COVID and get tested if they occur.

Shoppers who went to Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts and Lacoste should especially be cautious.

The Holy Parish Doveton Catholic Church was also added to the list for the same day between 4 and 6PM.

The full list of exposure sites can be found below:

