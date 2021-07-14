Footy fans and shoppers are on high alert after COVID-19 cases attended a game and a shopping centre.

7 new cases were announced this afternoon.

The MCC member was in attendance for the Carlton V Geelong game on Saturday between 4PM and 8PM. The site has been listed as a Tier 3 exposure site, meaning anyone in the area should monitor for symptoms.

If you are sat on LEVEL 2 of the MCC members reserve, you are a tier 2 contact and must get tested and isolate.

A case also attended Highpoint Shopping Centre on Friday, July 9th and shoppers are being asked to get tested.

A man in his 30s is also positive having visited Craigieburn Coles at the same time as a family who visited the store while infectious.