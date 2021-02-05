Due to increasing demand for testing across Melbourne, the Department of Health has opened five new sites today.

In addition, many more sites have extended their hours.

The new sites can be located at:

Connect Health – Brighton Public Golf Course, Brighton

Monash University – Clayton, Clayton

Gippsland Lakes Complete Health, Lakes Entrance

Drill Hall – Multicultural Hub, Melbourne

Jan Wilson Community Centre – Noble Park, Noble Park North

It is strongly advised that you check what the wait times are at your local testing site before arriving as there is a possibility you may be turned away if the queue is too long.

You can find information on wait times and where to find sites with extended hours here.

Any Victorian who currently has symptoms is being urged to get tested for coronavirus as soon as possible.