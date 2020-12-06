The first of the reinstated international flights into Victoria will land in Melbourne this morning, as Victoria’s overhauled hotel quarantine programs gets set to be put to the test.

Melbourne airport will welcome the first flight, from Sri Lanka, at 8:15am and will be followed by five more arrivals throughout the day.

The flights are the first into the city in five months after the Government put a hold on the state’s hotel quarantine program following the emergence of Victoria’s second wave.

Around 125 passengers are expected on this morning’s flight from Colombo, with arrivals from Tokyo, Singapore, Auckland, Manila and Hong Kong to land throughout the rest of Monday.

Eleven hotels around Melbourne have been readied to take on the passengers who will spend a mandatory two weeks in quarantine under new infection controls.

A number of Australian Defence Force troops have been called into Melbourne to assist with the state’s revamped hotel quarantine program.

They, along with Victoria Police officers, will provide supervision in the city’s medi-hotels after an inquiry outlined the risks associated with the use of private security guards.

