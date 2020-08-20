Senior members of Victoria’s Labor Party reportedly expect Daniel Andrews to step down as premier before the next state election in 2022.

But The Australian reports ALP powerbrokers are willing to allow Mr Andrews to choose the timing of his resignation, ideally once Victoria has overcome the worst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We want the virus under control and a clear strategy to take the state forward,” one MP told the newspaper.

“There is no point leaving while the place is on fire.”

The newspaper said the premier’s exit was most likely to happen during the first half of 2021.

