There are fears that Australia could be about to be hit by a second Coronavirus wave after a second Black Lives Matter protester tested positive to COVID-19 in Victoria.

Health authorities have now added lack of taste and smell to the list of Coronavirus symptoms that would allow residents to be tested.

There are still chances that more cases could emerge from the protest in Melbourne on June 6.

“The incubation period generally is between five to seven days, but we do know it can stretch out as far as 10-14,” Chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan told Today.

“We’re really keen to encourage anyone who went to those protests if they have any symptoms at all, please stay home and get tested.”