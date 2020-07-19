Face masks will become mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from Wednesday, July 22 at 11:59PM.

The fine for not wearing a mask will be $200.

Teachers will not have to wear a mask while teaching and you will not be required to wear them while exercising but you must carry one with you at all times.

The basic rule is, if you are leaving your home, you should wear a mask.

The rules do not apply to anyone under 12 years old.

Victoria recorded 363 new cases overnight. 36 are linked to known outbreaks, the remainder are under investigation.

There have been 3 more deaths overnight.

The full announcement is below:

