Daniel Andrews has today instructed that Victorians will not be able to wear a face shield instead of a mask.

The change in rules comes as Melbourne heads in step 2 of its roadmap out of Coronavirus restrictions.

The reasoning is, is that face shields do not meet the need to cover your nose, so a mask will need to be worn.

Face shields will be able to be worn if a mask is also worn.

There is a 2-week grace for face shield users before fines will be implemented and it will be treated as if you are not wearing a mask, which carries a $200 fine.