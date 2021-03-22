Police have arrested at least eight Extinction Rebellion protesters following Monday’s demonstrations throughout Melbourne.

The protesters marched from Carlton Gardens on Monday afternoon, before heading towards the QV building then parliament house.

At the corner of Bourke and Spring Streets the protesters staged a “die in” where they lay on the road causing traffic to come to a stop.

Extinction Rebellion protesters say that they are planning a week’s worth of mass disruption throughout the Melbourne CBD, with some expected to camp overnight at Carlton Gardens.

Meanwhile, Yarra Trams has warned that commuters might experience service changes over the week due to the disruptions caused by the protest action.

The protesters are demanding that the country reaches zero emissions by 2025 while pushing the government to declare a climate emergency.

