Climate protesters linked with Extinction Rebellion have shared their plans to disrupt Melbourne CBD traffic from this morning.

The protesters are promising to cause “mass disruptions” throughout the city, but say that people will still be able to go about their day-to-day.

The disruptions follow last Friday’s protests, during which trams were blocked for over an hour in the city.

Two men were charged following last week’s protests, however, police say that they have already undertaken planning to make sure that this week’s protests are safe.

Carlton Gardens is set to be the home of the protesters, who are planning to camp in the park, while marching during the city’s peak hours.

The protesters are demanding that the country reaches zero emissions by 2025 while pushing the government to declare a climate emergency.

