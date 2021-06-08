Melbourne has already copped a drenching due to a rainband from the east, and now you may need to brace yourself for more wild weather this evening.

Not only is there a chance of a thunderstorm predicted for Tuesday afternoon, but the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted possible small hail.

The little balls of ice could come down in the afternoon as well as the evening, and even though they may not be large golfballs (fingers crossed anyway) it might be a good idea to consider where you leave your car, just incase!

Possible small hail and storms are also predicted for Wednesday and the wet weather is sticking around for the rest of the week. The perfect reason to stay in… incase you didn’t have one already.