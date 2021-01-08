The DHHS has now confirmed the times a man visited eleven locations at Chadstone shopping centre during the Boxing Day sales, before he tested positive for coronavirus.

The case is not linked to the Black Rock cluster and it is believed he contracted the virus at one of the stores.

The exposure periods are as follows…

Jay Jays Chadstone: 6.40am-7.25am December 26

H&M Chadstone: 7am-7.55am December 26

Uniqlo Chadstone: 7am-7.55am December 26

Male toilets above Zara (mezzanine level) in Chadstone: 7am-7.55am December 26

Zara Men Chadstone: 8.40am-9.30am December 26

Myer Chadstone (lower ground and ground level): 9.15am-10am and 12.15-1pm December 26

Dumplings Plus/Food Court Area Chadstone (including toilets): 7.55am-9am and 10.45am-11.25am December 26

Footlocker Chadstone: 9.35am-11.05am and 11.55am-12.45am December 26

JD Sport Chadstone: 9.35am-11.05am and 11.55am-12.45am December 26

Superdry Chadstone: 9.35am-11.05am and 11.55am-12.45am December 26

Culture Kings Chadstone: 11.30am-12.20pm December 26

Anyone who believes they could have been at these exposure sites at these times is urged to get tested immediately and isolate until you receive a negative result. More information can be found on the DHHS website.