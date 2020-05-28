Melbourne’s stunning weather is about to come to a wet end with just 48 more hours to get out before rain arrives.

With this week being sunny, with barely any clouds in the sky, we will see a different weather front coming over the city in the next few days.

On Saturday, temperatures will start to drop as rain begins to fall in evening but, it will still be nice during the day, with a top of 17 degrees.

From Sunday, rain will be continual until Wednesday next week, with showers forecast each day and temperatures averaging just 13 degrees.

Those winter chills really are arriving!