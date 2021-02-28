Australia will need to look for a new voice of AFL football in 2021 with legendary broadcaster Bruce McAvaney deciding to step away from football commentary effective immediately.

The 67-year-old made the call to leave the footy commentary box after discussing with his wife Anna and Channel Seven bosses.

McAvaney first started calling sports for television when he joined Channel Seven Adelaide in 1978 as a race caller.

However, the famous voice will not be completely disappearing from the network, bringing his special commentary to the station’s horse racing and Olympic Games coverage.

McAvaney told the Herald Sun that the decision came after some deep thinking after the challenging 2020 AFL season.

“It might have just been the combination of a few weeks of slowing down (late last year), having a think and saying to myself, ‘Where do I want to be in terms of a well-rounded life in two or three years?”, McAvaney said.

However, the caller stressed that the decision to step aside had nothing to do with his health. He was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia in 2017, but says that “everything is coming back very positively.”

McAvaney’s decision to step aside from the commentary box completes a changing of the guard following Dennis Commetti’s retirement from the Channel Seven AFL coverage in 2016.