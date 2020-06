Victoria has recorded 41 new Coronavirus cases overnight.

It is the states biggest increase in over 2 months.

13 results are from routine testing, 19 are under investigation, 8 are from known outbreaks, 1 is from hotel isolation.

Emergency alerts will be sent to the mobile phones of people living in Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows, recommending they get tested.

The alert will look like the below (thanks to Jo for sending us the shot!)