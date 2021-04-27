Residents in 18 Melbourne suburbs have been put on high alert for coronavirus symptoms after viral fragments of the virus were discovered in wastewater.

Victoria’s Department of Health reported that the virus had been detected in wastewater around Melbourne’s eastern and outer northern suburbs.

The eastern suburb detections were made between April 20-24, with detections made in the northern suburbs between April 17-22.

However, the presence of viral fragments in wastewater could be an indication of historic cases continuing to shed the virus.

The suburbs being put on alert are:

Balwyn, Balwyn North, Blackburn, Blackburn North, Box Hill, Box Hill North, Bulleen, Doncaster, Doncaster East, Donvale, Epping, Mitcham, Mont Albert, Mont Albert North, Nunawading, South Morang, Templestowe Lower and Wollert.

Residents and people who visited those suburbs over the listed dates have been told to be extra vigilant of any signs of COVID-19 and get tested immediately if they do experience any symptoms.

