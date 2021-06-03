Easing of restrictions in regional Victoria will go ahead from 11:59pm tonight following only three cases reported in the past 24 hours.

All three new positive cases are primary close contacts of previously identified cases and were already in quarantine. There are no new exposure sites related to the cases.

From midnight tonight, residents of regional Victoria will be able to leave home for any reason and there will be a return to face-to-face learning for all year levels. Private gatherings in the home are still not permitted (except for intimate partner/single bubble visits) however public gatherings for up to 10 people are permitted.

Masks are no longer required outdoors in regional Victoria however will still be required to be worn indoors except inside the home, unless if an exception applies or where 1.5 metres cannot be maintained. It is recommended you carry one at all times.

There are slight changes to the rules in metropolitan Melbourne, which are the expansion of the radius to 10km for exercise and shopping, and the return to face-to-face learning for students in years 11 and 12 and VCE. Workers who undertake outdoor jobs such as letterboxing and painting can also get back to business.

The last 24 hours smashed more records for the state, with 57,519 test results received.

There were 23,921 vaccines administered as the blitz continues for aged care facilities.

