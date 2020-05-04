Parking inspectors will return to the City Of Melbourne from Monday.

Restricted parking will also make a comeback on the same day, as traffic continues to increase into the city.

Frontline workers, however, will be given free temporary permits to ensure they can still park close to their work.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said ‘At the start of lockdown, Melbourne’s streets were empty and it was appropriate to have temporary unrestricted parking in areas with green signs to support workers who were still required at their workplace.’’

“Vehicles are now returning to the city and traders and residents have called for greater turnover of car parks outside their homes and businesses to welcome customers and visitors.

In March, the City of Melbourne waived parking restrictions for more than 8700 spaces but with over a million parking payments made a month, there is significant balance sheer deficit.

The parking rules will be assessed monthly.

