There are new plans to get the live entertainment industry back on track in Australia with drive-in shows to be tested across the country for our new, socially distant era.

As part of the new concept, it’s hoped that people will soon be able to return to viewing things like concerts, musicals, theatre shows and comedy acts from the comfort of their cars.

The new form of entertainment is in the process of being rolled out in New South Wales and Victoria with a free event to test the way that it works being held in Sydney today.

Aussie singer Casey Donovan will be performing in a sports centre car park in Sydney’s inner west today in order to see how the drive-in events will operate.

Entertainment producer Samwise Holmes, who is working on the project, told Nine News that it’s important to find a way for people to enjoy live entertainment again.

“Anything that can exist on a stage can exist on our stage,” Mr Holmes said. “Having that reprieve to be able to get out of the house, experience entertainment without the stress of a health risk, that’s what we want to bring.”

The events will work like drive-in movies, with cares lined up two metres apart in front of a stage, tuning into the audio through their car radio or with their windows open.

They also hope to have food trucks available to deliver food to the cars in contact free ways, such as leaving the food on the roof or bonnet of the cars.

Mr Holmes hopes that the first official show will take place in July, with the capacity of holding 600 people.

Tickets to the free event held in Sydney today can be found here if you want to go check it out for yourself.