When lockdown rolls around, the world around you can feel a little bit duller, so a line of 50 sand penguins will surely things interesting.

A Melbourne family is spending their time in the outdoors on Altona Beach making sand sculptures in a bid to bring a little bit of joy back to the community.

Dozens of sand penguins were spotted along the beach last Thursday, followed by a giant octopus, crab and a turtle to follow.

The penguins have huddled under bridges and even have a football team with commentary on the sidelines.

“We are spending lockdown four making sand penguins to cheer people up on their daily walk,” the creator, Kel said on social media.

People who can reach the area in their 10km radius have been able to enjoy the sculptures on their walks and everyone else has marvelled at them on social media.