Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has told Melburnians that they shouldn’t get their hopes about Sunday’s announcement about further easing of restrictions.

Andrews had hinted earlier this week that there would be a further movement to restrictions outlined in step 2 for metro Melbourne but on Thursday, he said Sunday will not be a huge day f movement.

“The strategy is working, we are well on track on Sunday to make some further announcements,” he said.

“ … It is not a day when we essentially throw the doors open. It will be, however, steady and safe steps.”

Additional changes to personal freedom and businesses are currently being considered.

“But it is very clear that the roadmap as we announced a few weeks ago contemplates a much bigger step at the end of October and it’s never been the case that we felt that it’s likely that we could take those sorts of steps essentially a month early,” Mr Andrews said.

“I just wanted to be very clear with people that their expectations should be of small, safe and steady steps as part of Sunday.

“But the strategy’s working and people can be confident that the trend is with us and we’ll have under constant review what was scheduled in October and the timing of that.”