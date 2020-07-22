One if four Victorian COVID-19 patients who are fighting for their life in intensive care, is under 50.

Melbourne specialists have warned that hospitals are now seeing more younger patients, who need more care, than they were during the first wave.

A snapshot of the situation in Melbourne has shown that 20 per cent of coronavirus patients are under 50 and almost 30 per cent are under 60.

Western Health head of ­infectious diseases Marion Kainer told the Herald Sun “Even if you don’t require ICU admission, young people are still getting very sick and having long-term consequences – at least three to four months outside the acute illness.’’

“As a clinician, I don’t think I have seen a virus that has such a massive spectrum of clinical presentations from people who have absolutely no symptoms to having just absolutely devastating disease and everything in between.’’