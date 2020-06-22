Victoria has diagnosed a further 16 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

Of the 16 cases, there are 6 linked to known cases, 4 have come from hotel quarantine locations.

5 of the new cases are from routine testing and 1 is currently under investigation.

There are now 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

So far in Victoria, there has been 222 community transmission.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has said she welcomed the advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee to advise against travelling overseas for people who live in Hume, Casey and Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

New South Wales health has also issued the same warning to its residents, saying “NSW Health strongly discourages travel to and from areas of Victoria with COVID-19 outbreaks until control of community transmission has been confirmed.’

“There are also locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported from other areas of metropolitan Melbourne so we urge anyone who is planning to visit Victoria to keep up to date with NSW Health and Victorian Health travel advisories.”

The advice against travelling is also in place for residents in those communities to travel locally as much as they can.