Swimmers have been told not to enter the water at 36 Victorian beaches after heavy rain caused likely pollution.
On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Authority Victoria put out a beach report saying the rain over the past few days is expected to have affected the beaches.
The EPA forecasts are calculated based upon rain, sunlight, water quality history and weekly sampling.
Swimming in poor quality water can lead to illness.
The following 36 beaches have an alert placed out for them:
- Portsea
- Sorrento
- Blairgowrie
- Rye
- Rosebud
- Dromana
- Safety Beach
- Mt Martha
- Mornington
- Canadian Bay
- Frankston
- Seaford
- Carrum
- Aspendale
- Mordialloc
- Mentone
- Beaumaris
- Black Rock
- Half Moon Bay
- Sandringham
- Hampton
- Brighton
- Elwood
- St Kilda
- South Melbourne
- Port Melbourne
- Sandridge
- Williamstown
- Altona
- Werribee South
- Eastern
- The Dell
- Portarlington
- St Leonards
- Santa Casa
Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!