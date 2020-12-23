Swimmers have been told not to enter the water at 36 Victorian beaches after heavy rain caused likely pollution.

On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Authority Victoria put out a beach report saying the rain over the past few days is expected to have affected the beaches.

The EPA forecasts are calculated based upon rain, sunlight, water quality history and weekly sampling.

Swimming in poor quality water can lead to illness.

The following 36 beaches have an alert placed out for them:

Portsea

Sorrento

Blairgowrie

Rye

Rosebud

Dromana

Safety Beach

Mt Martha

Mornington

Canadian Bay

Frankston

Seaford

Carrum

Aspendale

Mordialloc

Mentone

Beaumaris

Black Rock

Half Moon Bay

Sandringham

Hampton

Brighton

Elwood

St Kilda

South Melbourne

Port Melbourne

Sandridge

Williamstown

Altona

Werribee South

Eastern

The Dell

Portarlington

St Leonards

Santa Casa