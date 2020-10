A watch and act warning is in place for Brunswick this morning as a fire has broken out at a furniture warehouse.

The blaze has been running since 4AM on Tinning Street.

The factory is filled with wooden furniture.

A watch and act message has been issued for the surrounding area.

Nearby residents are advised to close all exterior doors and windows, close vents and ensure heating and cooling systems are turned off.

Those who are not at home should not return.