A diner from Melbourne who triggered a coronavirus outbreak in Kilmore has been revealed to be the same person who spread the virus to Shepparton.

The patient, who is connected to the Chadstone outbreak, failed to report his travel to Shepparton on September 30 to contact tracers until Tuesday.

The man was not aware he was a positive case at the time of his permitted travel to regional Victoria or that he was at that stage connected to the outbreak in Chadstone.

Three people have since been infected in Shepparton, while five have been infected in Kilmore.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in a Wednesday morning press conference that the individual had been referred to police and it would be up to them to decide what actions would be taken.

