A multi car-crash on a major freeway is causing major traffic delays at a police check-point.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning on the Princes Freeway before the Little River exit.

A ute is thought to have crashed int the rear of a track and has become wedged underneath.

All lanes are closed Geelong-bound and are expected to remain closed for hours.

Motorists are being told to defer travel to Geelong or exit the freeway early.

“If essential travel must be undertaken, a significant detour via Ballan Road through Werribee to Bacchus Marsh-Geelong Road is possible, although this will add more than 50kms to the journey,” the Department of Transport said.

Traffic in the area is continually heavy at the moment as police are checking every vehicle at the checkpoint.

Victorian adults who leave a restricted area without a lawful excuse will be handed a $4957 fine.