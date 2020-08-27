Wild weather across the city has turned deadly with winds claiming the lives of three people, including a four-year-old boy.

The four-year-old was one of three people who have died after being struck by falling trees across the city.

The boy suffered critical injuries after being struck by the falling tree in Blackburn South last night, he was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Earlier, a 59-year-old man sustained fatal injuries after a tree fell on his car in Belgrave just after 6pm.

While a 36-year-old Parkdale woman has died after after a tree fell on the vehicle she was travelling in just before 7pm last night, the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Thousands of Victorians were also left without power, with the SES reporting that it received over 1,400 calls for assistance over the course of the evening.