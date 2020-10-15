A department store and a supermarket have been added to the list of high-risk locations for coronavirus.

People who visitied David Jones and David Jones Food stores in Malvern Central shopping centre are being advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The stores were visited by an infectious person on three occasions this month.

People who visited the department store or its food store on 1st October 4pm – 4:30pm, 2nd October 1:30pm – 2:00pm and 5th October 2:00pm – 2:30pm are at-risk of having caught the virus.

While a Coles supermarket, also in Melbourne’s south-east was added to the list of high-risk venues, for those who visited on one day this month.

Shoppers at the Tooronga Village Coles Supermarket have been told to monitor for symptoms if they visited the store on one date this month.

People who shopped at the supermarket on 10th October between 12:30pm and 1:10pm are being warned to monitor for symptoms.

The full list of high-risk locations provided by the DHHS can be found here.