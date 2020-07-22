Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has warned parents that they should not be duped by sellers who are cashing in on children’s face masks.

From 11:59 PM tonight (Wednesday), all residents living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire will be required to wear a mask or face covering outside of their home.

Andrews reiterated that children under 12 will not be required to cover their face.

“That is simply not on,” he said in response to reports of masks being sold for toddlers and babies.

“Toddlers should not be wearing masks. Kids 12 and up should be. But under that age, they’re not required to.

“Do not buy those products. Do not use those products.”