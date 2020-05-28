Daniel Andrews has released a statement this morning outlining that Victoria’s work from home policy is now not a recommendation but is an obligation.

Over the last few days, traffic and travel on public transport has increased across the state and the government has now made it clear that this ‘is not safe’.

In the statement, Andrews goes on to say that if you ‘have been working from home, you must continue to do so. This applies to workers in the public sector too.’

Update on directions on continuing to work from home pic.twitter.com/3eHyh9j6dt — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) May 28, 2020

The advice is in place until the end of June and will be reviewed, until then, businesses cannot force employees into the office, both the employees and the businesses must support working from home until a further announcement is made.