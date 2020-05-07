Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has poured cold water on any chance of the states socials distancing restrictions being lifted before Mother’s Day.

This morning, in a press conference, Andrews said there would be “no announcements” about easing restrictions before at least May 11 when the state of emergency expires. “I can tell you what I will be doing on Mother’s Day – I will not be visiting my mum,” he said.

“She is in her 70s. She is in good health but has underlying health issues. I just wouldn’t do it. I would very much like to.”

Australia has now recorded nearly 6,900 cases of Covid-19, with 1454 confirmed in Victoria.

There were 14 cases reported today, with 13 being linked to the meat processing plant which has been at the centre of a cluster.