Daniel Andrews has announced that offices for both the public and private sector can return to 75% of their working capacity from Monday.
It comes as Victoria records its 27th day of no locally acquired COVID cases in a row.
This mornings announcement has also seen the states state of emergency extended to ensure if there is an outbreak, restrictions can be put back in place.
