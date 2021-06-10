The AFL world was rocked on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that long time Collingwood coach and former player Nathan Buckley would be stepping down from his post midway through the season.

Buckley will coach the team for the last time on the Queen’s Birthday clash against Melbourne in Sydney this coming Monday.

On Thursday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to former player Dane Swan about the news, why he thinks it is best for the club and what he expects will happen next.

Jase also threw in the question of whether Swanny would consider taking up the coaching job at the Holden Centre. It turns out it has actually crossed his mind.

