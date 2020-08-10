Premier Daniel Andrews is set to be grilled over his government’s handling of Victoria’s second coronavirus wave at a parliamentary inquiry.

Mr Andrews will be the first witness called at the second sitting of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

He last appeared at the hearing on May 12, when the state’s total number of coronavirus cases was 1509 and just 18 people had died.

Some 228 Victorians have now died from the virus, many of them aged care residents.

There are now more than 7869 active cases in the state, of which 1756 are linked to aged care residents and staff.

Also appearing on Tuesday are Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kym Peake.

Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday with 19 deaths and 322 new cases.

The latest Victorian victims are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, one man and six women in their 80s, and one man and seven women in their 90s.

Fourteen of the 19 deaths are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Monday’s case numbers were the lowest since July 29, when the state recorded 295 new cases.

But the premier urged people not to become complacent about the numbers.

“It is really important that we all stay the course on this,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Monday.

“(COVID-19) is a wicked enemy, it will do everything it can to wear you down and that is where it absolutely flourishes.”

Metropolitan Melbourne has been under tough stage-four restrictions for a week – including an 8pm curfew – while regional Victoria is under stage-three measures.

The lockdowns are in place until September 13.

“It is still very early for us to be trying to measure the impacts of stage four, but we’re certainly seeing perhaps some greater stability that is a result of the cumulative impact of stage three,” Mr Andrews said.

“It’s bought some stability in the numbers, but we’ve got to drive them down so that we can reopen.”

A new outbreak emerged on Monday at the Altona North packaging and distribution facility for meal kit delivery company Marley Spoon.

So far, eight cases are linked to the warehouse.

AAP