Premier Daniel Andrews has declared his ambition to gift Victorians interstate travel before Christmas this year.

The Premier yesterday revealed his hopes to get people travelling again come Christmas time, despite not yet revealing the state’s roadmap out of stage four lockdowns.

Victoria is currently effectively shut out by the rest of the country as it has struggled to get its second wave of coronavirus under control.

However, as the number of new cases across the state continues to drop, attention is now turning to the road out.

The other states could take some convincing to lift restrictions on Victorians that have been in place, in some cases, for the majority of 2020.

The Premier’s calls for a pre-Christmas reopening of borders echoes the Prime Minister’ who, yesterday declared his ambition to have free movement across the country before Christmas.

Scott Morrison vowed to use federal powers to push through border reopenings if the states don’t oblige.

Advertisement