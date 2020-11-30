Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted that the controversial mask rules for those working inside are not going to change, despite ongoing criticism from the business community.

From Monday, Victorian workplaces have been able to welcome back up to 25 per cent of staff to their offices.

Under the new rules, staff working inside are required to wear masks, even while sitting down at their desks.

The rule has come under fire from some business leaders, with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry calling on the government to ease the rule.

“There’s social distancing in the office, so the need for the mask, when you’re sitting down, we would argue is not there,” the Chamber’s Director Paul Guerra said.

However, Premier Daniel Andrews remains unmoved, telling reporters that we should expect the mask rule to stay in-place, at least for the time being.

“I’ve got not advice to say that the mask rules will change,” Mr Andrews said.

“We all have to recognise, inside (is) 20 times more dangerous than outside.

“This is an insurance policy, the discomfort of wearing a mask is nothing compared to the discomfort of shutting the place down again. I just don’t want to get to that.”