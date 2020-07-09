A staff member at a Woolworths store in Melbourne’s southwest has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, retailers in Pacific Werribee were informed of the positive case.

The staff member is insolation and the store closed at 8PM on Thursday for a clean.

It’s now open again.

Any customers who shopped at the Woolworths on Saturday, July 4 and feel unwell in the next two weeks have been urged to make contact with the health department.

“Customers and team members should be assured they can continue to safely shop and work at our Werribee Plaza supermarket,” a statement from Woolworths read.

“While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority.”

