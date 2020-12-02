A COVID-Normal Summer is set to be locked in this Sunday after Premier Daniel Andrews revealed that this weekend’s announcement will be the last for at least the next few months.

“It’ll mark a really important phase as we lock in rules for a few months for that COVID safe-summer,” he said on Wednesday morning.

“I think that’ll be good news for many people right across Victoria.”

It comes as the state records its 33rd day of no new cases. 12,177 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Andrews is still urging anyone in the Colac area to get tested if they have symptoms following the discovery of fragments of coronavirus in wastewater.