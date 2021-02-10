Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan has confirmed that one of the positive cases announced yesterday is connected to the detection of COVID-19 in wastewater in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Martin Foley revealed that the virus had been detected in the suburbs of Coburg and Reservoir. At the time of the announcement, there were no known cases in the area.

However, by Wednesday afternoon, two more locally acquired cases were announced to the public – one of which lives in the area.

“That does put into context the unexpected wastewater detection,” Allan said on Thursday morning.

No new additional cases were reported overnight.

Any Victorians that are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are being urged to get tested. Many sites across Melbourne have extended their hours including in the suburb of Sunbury which has been put on high alert.