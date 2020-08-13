Victoria has today recorded 278 new cases of Coronavirus overnight.

There have been a further 8 lives lost.

There were over 20,000 tests conducted yesterday.

The isolation payment made to people who have tested positive will increase from $150 to $450.

These payments are made for people who do not have sick leave and have been tested for Coronavirus. The payment is to ensure they do not have any temptation to still go into work during that period.

A regional testing push across Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong from tomorrow following an increase in positive cases.