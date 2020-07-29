A coronavirus cluster at a supermarket in Melbourne’s northwest has continued to grow, with more than two dozen cases linked to the initial cases.

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed there had been 295 new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

The states total now sits at 9304, with 27 of them coming from LaManna Supermarket at Essendon Fields.

The store closed earlier this month after four employees returned positive results to the virus.

There are also now 100 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown and 100 at Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham.