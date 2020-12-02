After spending the majority of 2020 criticising the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ coronavirus response, Andrew Bolt has announced that he is leaving Melbourne for good.

In a column published in the Herald Sun on Wednesday, Bolt wrote that he had sold his house and will be “heading bush, without a single tear”.

Bolt was born in Adelaide but moved to Melbourne via Asia and Murray Bridge over 40 years ago. He pointed to what he saw as increased politicial correctness, more violence and traffic jams as reasons for his leaving.

As you might expect for such a divisive figure, the response from many Melburnians on Twitter has ranged from a mild shrug to pure jubilation.

Comedian Denise Scott wrote that nobody would be “shedding a tear” at Bolt’s departure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Peter Helliar disputed the sentiment of the column.

One Twitter user compared his column to an exit speech that people often write in Facebook groups before they click “Leave group”, while journo and columnist Mike Carlton simply noted that now a new village “gets an idiot”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bolt has attracted controversy over the years for his bold and, at times, inaccurate claims. Recently, Bolt argued that Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions are ruining the economy “to save aged-care residents from dying a few months earlier”.

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
Andrew Bolt melbourne