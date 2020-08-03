The Victorian Government has announced which workplaces will be open and closed over the next 6 weeks.

It comes on the day Victoria recorded 429 new cases & 13 further deaths.

Victorians must work from home, where they can work from home.

In a statement to media, Daniel Andrews revealed the following will be closed from Wednesday August 5 at 11:59PM in MELBOURNE.

Call Centres

Retail (exceptions for supermarkets, bottle shops, pharmacies, post offices, newsagents, pet retail, hardware (for trade only and click and collect (contactless)) & online fulfilment centres). This includes Kmart, Target & Bunnings (to all but trade)

Education sites will be closed (exemption for children of essential workers or vulnerable children). Online learning to resume.

Hairdressers and personal care services to close.

Property Operators & Real Estate Services (Unless they are renting for an essential service)

Accountants

Travel agents and tour services

Debt Collection Services

Car Yards

Office Supplies (Business supplies ONLY)

Car washes

Locations that will remain open and will need to get a COVIDsafe plan in order by 11:59PM on Friday August 7 in MELBOURNE.

Supermarkets, bottle shops, pharmacies, butchers, post offices, pet retail, newsagents, hardware (for trade only and contact free pick-up only) & online fulfilment centres

Banks

Vets

Health Services (bar elective surgery)

Building cleaning & pest control (if supporting an essential industry)

Telecommunications services, radio, TV, newspapers & magazines.

Locations that will be scaled back at 11:59PM on Friday August 7 in MELBOURNE.

Construction sites : non residential building projects above three storeys will need to reduce workforce.

Grocery, liquor, tobacco wholesalers

Meat processing & distribution centres *statewide* (33 per cent reduction in peak capacity).

Supermarket distribution 33% drop in workforce.

Domestic home construction can stay open but no more than 5 people on-site at any time.

Major construction sites can continue with 25 per cent of their workforce working.

Public transport, ride/share and taxis available but only to support access to permitted services and provide transport for permitted workers.

Melbourne is also under curfew from 8PM-5AM.