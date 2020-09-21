Dozens of firefighter are responding to a fire at the a Bulla tip in Melbourne’s North-West.

The fire, which covers about half a hectare, is not under control.

Thirteen CFA trucks are currently on site battling the blaze.

There is a community warning in place for Bulla, Diggers Rest, Greenvale, Keilor North, Melbourne Airport, Oaklands Junction, Sunbury and Wildwood due to the thick smoke.

Residents in these areas are advised to avoid the area, keep doors and windows closed and turn off heating and cooling systems.