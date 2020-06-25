Supermarket giant Coles has revealed it will now test all workers at its Laverton distribution centre after a second employee tested positive to COVID-9.

Coles said it was working with the Department of Health and Human Service to test all employees at the site as quickly as possible.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the cases had been linked to the Keilor Downs family outbreak and a substantial amount of Coles staff were not in quarantine.

“It’s a pretty large area and so there has not been a lot of close engagement between the staff there, but we have to take a precautionary approach because it’s a big workforce,” he said.

“We have to continue to look into the close contacts.”

Sutton said that it was hoped operations at the centre were not impacted but an increased frequency of deep cleans will not be implemented.

“Any team members identified through contact tracing as having had close contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate and be tested for COVID,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A number of additional team members have chosen to self-isolate and undergo testing, and Coles supports their decision.”

Employees at the centre do not manually handle grocery products.