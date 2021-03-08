A guaranteed 4PM Friday knock off and free public transport could become a reality in a plan to encourage workers to come back to offices in the CBD.

The Property Council of Australia are pushing local and state governments to consider their proposition, which hopes workers would enjoy what the city has to offer on “Fab Fridays.”

The plan would also see events and festivals be more frequent and cheap coffee and free breakfast could be on the cards.

The City of Melbourne is reportedly supportive of the idea after their reports have shown 29 per cent of shop fronts are currently vacant.

Property Council Victorian Executive Director Danni Hunter said, “Fridays are about celebrating the week.”

“COVID has changed so many things about our life, but the joy of catching up in person with your colleagues and friends is irreplaceable and there’s no better place than in Melbourne’s CBD.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to get together properly be it in the office or at the pub, we know that people might need an incentive or two as extra motivation.”