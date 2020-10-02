As the beautiful Spring weather has swept into town, many people have flocked to Melbourne’s stunning parks to catch some rays. We can’t blame them – after week’s of lockdown, we definitely need some sunshine!

However, following the guidelines set out by the DHHS is still important while enjoying our time outdoors, so the City of Melbourne is helping us out.

Physical distancing circles have popped up in Princes Park, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain South and Buluk Park. You and your bubble will be able to sit inside and enjoy a good old chat while staying 1.5 metres apart from others. Such a great idea!

We wouldn’t be surprised if the move isn’t rolled out across town. There are so many beautiful outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy safely!

