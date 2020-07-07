Emergency changes to childcare funding have been made by the Federal Government as Melbourne heads into another 6 weeks of Coronavirus lockdown.

Childcare operators in the Melbourne postcodes that have already bee in lockdown for a week have been calling for extra support, which has now been met.

Education Minister Dan Tehan announced on Tuesday night that operators would be allowed to waive the gap fee charged to Melbourne parents from Monday if their children were not now attending due to coronavirus restrictions.

It means operators will still revive their subsidies for enrolled children, even if they are not attending and will also save money for those who are able to keep their kids at home.

“It also provides certainty to families that they will retain their enrolment at the child care service,” Mr Tehan said.

“Our government wants to ensure that childcare services remain open for workers and vulnerable families who need those services.”

The activity test which decides what subsidy is given to a family has also been ease until October 4 and means parents whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic can receive up to 100 hours per fortnight of subsidised care.

