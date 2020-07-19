Chemist Warehouse has lowered the price of some of its face masks in-store and is allowing customers the option to click and collect their masks.

By heading here, customers can select their kind of mask and pick the store they want to pick up from.

Currently, there is around a 4 hour period of ordering to picking up but it will save queuing in store!

A pack of 50 softmed face masks is now just $49.

Face Masks will be mandatory in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from Wednesday, July 22 at 11:59PM, with fines of $200 in place for not carrying or wearing one.

The rules are in place for all residents aged 12 or over.

